CM announces ₹75 lakh for annual book fair

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that the State government would give ₹75 lakh to the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) for conducting the annual book fair from next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd Chennai Book Fair at YMCA grounds in Nandanam on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami said that the increasing footfall at the fair over the years indicated that there is a growing interest in books among people.

“Books are the best companions that people can have and I would like to encourage youngsters in particular to read more. Every household should encourage reading and build a collection of books,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also opened ‘Keeladi Eeradi’, an exhibition showcasing artefacts excavated from Keeladi and unveiled a sand sculpture of Tiruvalluvar created by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha. Publishers and authors were recognised for their work and awards were given to them by the Chief Minister. R.S. Shanmugam, BAPASI president and S.K. Murugan, secretary spoke at the inaugural.

With over 750 stalls, the 13-day book fair will be open on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p. m. On holidays, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Books will be available at a 10% discount.