Clogged stormwater drains leave roads waterlogged in K.K. Nagar

Residents point out that GCC did not have the SWDs desilted in April due to the pandemic

A few days ago, a sudden downpour exposed chinks in the monsoon-preparedness work at K.K. Nagar. A few key roads in K.K. Nagar, including R.K. Shanmugam Salai, Ramanathan Salai, P.T. Rajan Salai and Munuswamy Salai, remained waterlogged due to clogged stormwater drains.

Residents of these neighbourhoods have asked Greater Chennai Corporation to clean and desilt the stormwater drains. They point out that due to the pandemic the routine cleaning during April and July was not carried out.

Besides, they also partly attribute the problem of clogged stormwater drains on some roads to the debris from a SWD-widening work carried out in March before the first lockdown remaining uncleared.

The reduced dimensions of the inlets in these drains is believed to be another reason. According to residents, these inlets are not being cleaned regularly.

Residents are concerned that water-logging could result in mosquito breeding.

Poor illumination

Untrimmed tree branches are said to be blocking the street lamps.

“The trees have not been pruned for many months. Although the key roads are well-laid with wide footpaths, regular maintenance is missing,” says K. Satish, a motorist from Ashok Nagar.

Many prefer to use R.K. Shanmugam Salai and P.T. Rajan Salai as these provide motorists with easy and quick access to T. Nagar, Teynampet, Nandanam, Nungambakkam, Egmore and Mylapore from areas like Virugambakkam, Porur, Valasaravakkam, Kundrathur, Mangadu and Poonamallee.

Moreover, these roads are part of less-congested routes to many other parts of the city. In contrast, Mount– Poonamallee High Road via Guindy and Arcot Road via Vadapalani are marked by bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour.

In this respect, a Corporation official says, “Steps will be taken to clean the inlets of the stormwater drains soon.”