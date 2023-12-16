Classical music preserves nuances and also gives space for improvisations, says Madras HC Chief Justice

December 16, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Classical music not only preserves the nuances of the art form but also allows adequate space for artists for improvisations and creativity in their renditions, said the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, S.V. Gangapurwala, on Friday.

Inaugurating the 97th annual conference and concerts of the Music Academy, he presented the M.S. Subbulakshmi Award instituted by The Hindu to vocalist Bombay Jayashri, the Sangita Kalanidhi-designate of this year.

Noting that Chennai has grown into the Carnatic music capital, the Chief Justice lauded the Music Academy for promoting the art and also for recognising the contributions of prominent artists. The academy had also sustained Chennai as a seat of tradition and culture through music festivals.

He also released the journal and souvenir of the Academy, which were received by Carnatic musicians Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi.

Earlier, N. Murali, president, the Music Academy and director, The Hindu Group of Publications, elaborated on the academy’s association with the stalwarts in legal profession. Several Chief Justices and judges of the Madras High Court as well as a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court have inaugurated the annual music festivals in the past. Justice T.L. Venkatarama Iyer, who received the Sangita Kalanidhi award, went on to become a judge of the Supreme Court in 1953. He also became the president, Music Academy, in 1966.

80 concerts this year

Highlighting the Music Academy’s activities, he said the academy had been conducting the annual fests without a break since 1929. This year, about 80 concerts would be held as part of the festival till January 1, apart from morning academic sessions.

Felicitating Ms. Jayashri, he said her musical journey has many cross-cultural influences and she has collaborated with artists from several art forms. She is the quintessential modern Carnatic music artist who took art across boundaries. Recalling her recent health setback, he said she would not be performing during this season and expressed the hope that she would enthral rasikas next year. Mr. Murali also expressed solidarity with Chennai that suffered a deluge.

Ms. Jayashri recalled her long association with the Music Academy as a listener in 1982 and later as a participant in competitions. The academy has nurtured talents and patronised Carnatic music over several decades. She thanked the academy for choosing her for the coveted award. V. Srikanth, secretary, the Music Academy also spoke.