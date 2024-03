March 04, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Class XI State Board examinations for students in Tamil Nadu began on Monday with language paper. As many as 8.2 lakh students — 3.8 lakh boys and 4.3 lakh girls — have registered themselves for writing the exam. They took up the language paper in 3,302 exam centres across the State. A total of 187 inmates in the prisons have also registered for the exam and about 3,200 flying squad members have been deployed for the examinations.