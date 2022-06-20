Class 12 results declared in T.N., 93.76% students pass

Girls perform better than boys

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releasing Class 12 results at Anna Library, Kotturpuram, in Chennai on Monday. Principal Secretary, School Education, Kakarla Usha, and Director of Government Examination Chennai Sethurama Varma look on. | Photo Credit: R Ravindran

Class 12 and Class 10 students recorded a pass percentage of 93.76 and 90.07 respectively in the State Board public exams held this year in May.

The Class 12 exam results were declared at 10 a.m., and the results for Class 10 are scheduled to be declared at 12 p.m. today

This was the first round of board exams that the Class 12 students had taken up as both their Class 10 and Class 11 exams had been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years. The exams were held in May following a year of uncertainty, where the academic year began late and there was a temporary break from in-person classes during the third wave of the pandemic.

Students looking at the results in Seva sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Girls performed better than boys with over 5.36% of them passing in the Class 12 exams and 8.55% of them in the Class 10 exams. Perambalur district topped the State with a pass percentage of 97.95 followed by Virudhunagar at 97.27 and Ramanathapuram at 97.02 in the Class 12 exams. For Class 12 students, the performance this year was better than in 2020 when they last wrote their exams and recorded a pass percentage of 92.34.

Class 10 exams after two years

After two years of all students being declared 100% pass, the Class 10 results were conducted in May this year. In 2019 when the exams were last held, a pass percentage of 95.17 was recorded which was higher than this year. Only one student in the entire State also managed to secure a centum in the Tamil paper this year.

Kanyakumari district emerged with the highest pass percentage at 97.22 followed by Perambalur and Virudhunagar at 97.15% and 95.96% respectively.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it was the responsibility of the School Education Department to support and guide the students towards their next step.

“Students can either call the 14417 and 1098 toll free helpline numbers for any queries or concerns that they might have. Based on the marks of the students, the helpline centre set up by the department will also make calls to those who have got low marks and counsel them if needed,” he said.

He said that taking the welfare of students into consideration, they will hold the re-exams for Class 12 in July, so that they can enroll in college courses for the upcoming academic year instead of having to wait.

“Temporary marksheets will also be made available from June 24 for the students,” the Minister added.