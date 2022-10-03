Chennai

City Police Commissioner flags off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights 

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the patrol vehicles at Rajarathinam Stadium.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the patrol vehicles at Rajarathinam Stadium.

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday flagged off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights. 

At Rajarathinam Stadium, Mr. Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the vehicles fitted with new lights at a cost of ₹22.75 lakh that was received under Corporate Social Responsibility Fund. 

At present, the Greater Chennai City Police has over 91 main patrol vehicles for law and order duties, 36 additional patrol vehicles, 104 gypsy patrol vehicles, 41 special mobile patrol vehicles, 47 traffic patrol vehicles and 35 pink patrol vehicles — 345 patrol vehicles in all — operated and connected with the control room.

Ends


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 11:56:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/city-police-commissioner-flags-off-100-patrol-vehicles-fitted-with-new-beacon-lights/article65967890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY