Chennai

City police chief appeals to public to follow COVID-19 norms

Spreading the message: Chennai traffic police personnel taking out a motorcycle rally on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

On Thursday, he flagged off a bike rally of the traffic police to create awareness of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He advised the police to spread awareness in the city.

He said people should not delay the test for COVID-19 if they developed any symptoms.

They should take treatment so that the spread of the virus could be prevented.

Pointing to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, he said every eligible person should opt for vaccination.

Mr. Aggarwal said people should exercise self-restraint among themselves. They should not go out without reason. Business establishments should engage only the required workforce and should avoid crowding unnecessarily, he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:39:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/city-police-chief-urges-public-to-follow-covid-19-norms/article34444742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY