City police chief inaugurates 129 advanced CCTV cameras

June 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated 129 CCTV cameras with advanced features at 43 places in Triplicane Police district.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Disha Mittal and other officers were present.

These 129 CCTV cameras were installed in localities like Egmore, Chintadripet and Triplicane by utilising ₹27 lakh contributed by the sponsors and public.

These devices had features such as human and vehicle classification for video recording, SMD-smart motion detection and e-mail alert for video offline.

Mr. Sinha said if any camera was turned off, an email alert will be sent. The devices had an e-mail alert for video tampering. The cameras had features such as internet connectivity to all locations, data storage and local WI-FI at all locations to copy the feed whenever required.

These CCTVs were installed as a part of the ongoing drive initiated by the police, to install CCTVs at every nook and corner with the active support of citizens of the area. “It will definitely help in curtailing crimes and increasing safety of the residents and commuters of these areas,” Mr. Sinha added.