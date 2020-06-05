City breathes cleaner air during lockdown

A Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board study found that air quality improved in the city during the three lockdowns.

The city had more good air days during lockdown 2.0 than during lockdown 1.0 and this improved during lockdown 3.0, which recorded 92.9% days of good air quality.

A comparison of the AQI for the month of April for the last three years revealed that the average values were 56.6, 60.7 and 33.0, respectively, a press release said.