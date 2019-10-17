Chennai

City architect bags awards

A Chennai-based architect has won two awards at Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Award South 2019, in Bengaluru recently.

Ponni Concessao of Oscar and Ponni Architects, Chennai, won the awards in the categories of luxury interiors of the year for GRT urban home in Chennai and best interior design - residential for Raghavan House, Chennai.

