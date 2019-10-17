City architect bags awards

A Chennai-based architect has won two awards at Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Award South 2019, in Bengaluru recently.
Ponni Concessao of Oscar and Ponni Architects, Chennai, won the awards in the categories of luxury interiors of the year for GRT urban home in Chennai and best interior design - residential for Raghavan House, Chennai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.