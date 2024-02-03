GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Citizen Platform to hold meeting on 2023 floods at Valluvar Kottam

Anti-corruption Arappor Iyakkam’s Kelu, Chennai, Kelu! (Ask, Chennai, Ask) is to be held alongside this in the same arena in Nungambakkam

February 03, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai residents have been asked to attend a ‘Citizens’ Audit’ on the severe impact of the December 2023 floods in Valluvar Kottam on February 3, 2023, Sunday. Citizens’ Platform, the forum organising the event, is inviting people to share their personal experiences and proposals for preventive measures to be submitted to administrators and elected representatives. Anti-corruption Arappor Iyakkam’s Kelu, Chennai, Kelu! (Ask, Chennai, Ask) is to be held alongside this in the same arena in Nungambakkam.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.