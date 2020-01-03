CISF officer falls into canal, dies

Saravanaraj, 53, an officer attached to the Central Industrial Security Force died after his two wheeler fell into a canal near Puzhal in the early hours of Thursday.

He was a resident in Surapet near Puzhal. He was on duty at Rajaji Bhavan on Wednesday night and was returning home. Near Madhanakuppam, he lost control of his vehicle and fell into the canal flowing on the side of the road. Police said he drowned and was found only at 8 a.m on Thursday by passersby.

Madhavaram Police recovered his body and vehicle and are investigating.