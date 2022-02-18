CII, ITC join hands with EHL to start diploma in hospitality training
The 18-month diploma will also provide soft skills training to students
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the ITC Hotels have joined hands with Switzerland-based Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) to offer an 18-month vocational education and training (VET) professional diploma programme.
The curriculum of the diploma has been designed by the EHL, the world’s first hospitality school, and would be conducted at ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Sonar and Royal Bengal (Kolkata), and ITC Maratha (Mumbai).
Praveen Roy, Associate Director and Regional Head of VET by EHL for South Asia, West Asia and Myanmar, said the traditional hospitality education model lacked soft skills training such as communication, leadership, critical thinking, cultural competency, flexibility, and customer service.
Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, said they planned to enrol close to 10,000 students nationally over a span of three years. At present, 150 students can be taken at each centre. During the course, students would be able to interact with guests in real work settings at ITC Hotels.
The programme would offer training in three distinct streams, culinary, food and beverage service and rooms. Students, who have a pass in Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks in English can apply. For details, interested persons can call 8700554435 or email admissions@ciiskills.in or visit www.ciiih.com.
