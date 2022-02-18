The 18-month diploma will also provide soft skills training to students

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the ITC Hotels have joined hands with Switzerland-based Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) to offer an 18-month vocational education and training (VET) professional diploma programme.

The curriculum of the diploma has been designed by the EHL, the world’s first hospitality school, and would be conducted at ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Sonar and Royal Bengal (Kolkata), and ITC Maratha (Mumbai).

Praveen Roy, Associate Director and Regional Head of VET by EHL for South Asia, West Asia and Myanmar, said the traditional hospitality education model lacked soft skills training such as communication, leadership, critical thinking, cultural competency, flexibility, and customer service.

Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, said they planned to enrol close to 10,000 students nationally over a span of three years. At present, 150 students can be taken at each centre. During the course, students would be able to interact with guests in real work settings at ITC Hotels.