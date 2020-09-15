Children, adolescents advised to be mindful in cyberspace

Chennai City Police undertake door-to-door awareness drive on safe practices to be followed while using the internet

Children and adolescents are glued to computers and mobile phones these days as their regular classes are conducted online. Naturally, they use the internet in their free time as well. The police have taken this opportunity to create awareness on cyber security to them.

Officers of the special wing of the Crime against Women and Children have undertaken a door-to-door campaign to make children and adolescents more vigilant about the dangers they may face online. They frequently visit residential apartments, resident welfare associations and slums to provide tips to children on how to avoid trouble.

An officer of the special wing said, “Earlier, we used to conduct awareness programmes on cyber crimes at schools and colleges. Now, the pandemic and subsequent online classes have resulted in this doorstep initiative. This is the right time for us to tap young minds.”

The police advised children not to talk to or accept friend requests from strangers and to not share personal information, photos or passwords with anyone on the Internet.

H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu, “The meetings and awareness campaigns are regularly organised in apartments and residential areas. Parents and children have been sensitised about the dangers of cyberspace. As most children are attending online classes, there are more chances of them falling prey to internet fraudsters. We are talking to them about harassment, cyber bullying, cyber grooming and other issues, and the available mechanisms to complain.”

Immediate complaints

The police asked residents to immediately register a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell or the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. An online complaint reporting system has been launched by the Greater Chennai Police to seek immediate remedies.

A special control room to handle complaints on crimes against women and children is also functional. Any complainant can report grievances through WhatsApp video calls at the number 91502 50665, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.