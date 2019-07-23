Child rescue: pat for policemen

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Monday rewarded 17 police personnel for rescuing a girl child from kidnappers last week using clues from CCTV footage and with seamless co-ordination. It may be recalled that Anvika, daughter of Nandhini, a doctor at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, and Arul Raj, a software engineer, was kidnapped by domestic help Ambika, 24, and her associate Mohammed Kalimullah Shettu, 30, last Friday. Recalling the traumatic experience, Mr. Arul Raj said, “When our child was rescued, we felt like it was her rebirth.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, R. Dhinakaran, said: “We formed special teams based on a clue that child was kidnapped in a red car. We identified that the car was spotted near Red Hills and apprehended Mohammed Kalimullah Shettu. Based on information given by him, we traced the domestic aid and child in a Kovalam lodge.”