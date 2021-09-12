Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Irai Anbu on Saturday held a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in the State. Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Kumar Jayant, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sandeep Saxena, Secretary, Public Works Department, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, officials from police and other higher officials from the government were present at the meeting.
Chief Secretary holds review meeting on monsoon preparedness
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 12, 2021 01:13 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 12, 2021 01:13 IST
Related Articles
Close X
“Set new standards on Indo-Pacific cooperation on disaster preparedness and response”: U.S. Consulate General
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 1:14:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chief-secretary-holds-review-meeting-on-monsoon-preparedness/article36409670.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story