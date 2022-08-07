Chief Secretary checks progress of Highways Department projects in Chennai

Irai Anbu visits the sites of various projects being implemented by the Highways Department to prevent flooding in Chennai

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected several projects of the Highways Department, including a macro drain, that will carry excess water from Pallavaram eri to Keezhkattalai eri and then to the Pallikaranai marsh.

Around 55% of the work has been completed and the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2023. Mr. Irai Anbu witnessed the demonstration of a bobcat vehicle which entered a drain to clean it.

He visited Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar where a 1.50-km storm drain is being constructed, at a cost of ₹15 crore, to carry rainwater to the Adyar river in two phases.

Apart from projects meant to prevent flooding in the city, the Chief Secretary inspected the progress of other infrastructure projects along with senior officials of the Highways Department.

Another spot that he inspected was on G.S.T. Road where the work has been taken up at a cost of ₹6.75 crore for a length of 5.50 km. He checked the thickness of the bituminous layer. Around 60% of the work has been completed in this project. The Chief Secretary inspected the two U-turn flyovers coming up at Madhya Kailash and at Indira Nagar, being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Company, said an official press release here.