Chief Minister congratulates school student

March 19, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote a letter congratulating a class VII student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thuraiyur, Tiruchi, for her suggestion to prevent accidents due to stray cattle at night.

The student, Layasri, had written to the CM suggesting that reflective ear tags or collars for stray cattle could prevent road accidents at night. Appreciating her social concern, the CM congratulated her and said her suggestion would be a good measure to help in preventing night-time road accidents and loss of lives.

According to a press release, he also wished her for a number of other accomplishments, including donating the COVID-19 fund to UNICEF and giving a 10-minute talk on All India Radio. 

