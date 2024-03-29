Chennai’s toll-free poll helpline receives only 19 phone calls in 12 days

March 29, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

With the Lok Sabha Election of 2024 approaching, efforts to increase voter turnout and raise awareness are ongoing. However, it has come to light that the helpline for election-related queries in Chennai district – 1800-425-7012 – has only received 19 phone calls from March 16 to 28, according to information provided by an officer working in the helpline control room.

Meanwhile, the 1950 hotline receives a minimum of 250 phone calls a day, the officials said and added that these were mostly regarding the non-issuance of voter identity cards, banners and posters, or any civic issue.

Dear #Chennaiites

Call 1950 for election related queries and complaints. You can also call 1913 - #GCC helpline.

தேர்தல் சம்பந்தப்பட்ட அனைத்து புகார்கள் சந்தேகங்கள் மற்றும் உதவிகளுக்கு 1950வை தொடர்பு கொள்ளலாம்.

மாநகராட்சி உதவி எண் 1913யையும் தொடர்பு கொள்ளலாம்.#GELS2024pic.twitter.com/BEF6O9EHFn — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) March 25, 2024

“Complaints regarding political parties distributing money have not been registered so far via any medium. This may change once the final list of nominations is released and leaders begin actively campaigning in the city,” an official said.

How does the toll-free 1800-425-7012 helpline work? The 24x7 helpline works in three shifts with five personnel assigned for each shift at a dedicated control room at the Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters in the Ripon Buildings complex The complaints are forwarded to the respective Flying Squad Team or Static Surveillance Team - who have been allotted a total of 112 vehicles with GPS tracking facility and 360° cameras. Each team can spend a maximum of two hours in an area, which will be monitored in the control room through AI

Recently, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a post read: “My 86-year-old mother is keen to vote. She has not been given a Form 12D so far. Contacted 1950 and they told to contact the local officer concerned. The officer promised to come on [March] 25 and when reminded again, said [March] 26. Not attending my calls today also.” The complainant’s name and complaint number were mentioned in the post.

An official with the helpline said the issue would be looked upon and that there were also follow-ups regarding earlier complaints but none had been left unattended.

A total of 132 complaints were registered with the cVigil app from March 16 to 4 p.m. on March 28. Another official said: “Voter turnout is expected to increase as many are interested in enquiring about the voting procedure and raising complaints via the 1950 and 1800-425-7012 helplines. We have been raising awareness since December and January and will continue this next month as well, specifically in low voter-turnout areas in the city.”