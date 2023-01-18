Chennai’s second airport: TIDCO applies to Civil Aviation panel for site clearance at Parandur

January 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has submitted the site clearance application to the steering committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the second airport for Chennai at Parandur.

“Site clearance” and “project clearance” are crucial to take up construction of the new airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district, the officials said.

Sources said that in the last two months, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had raised queries regarding the plan to have second airport for Chennai and TIDCO submitted its response. Shortly, a high-level technical committee will examine the issues concerning the residents of Parandur and the environmental experts about relocation of the residents, presence of waterbodies in this site and the threat of flooding, sources said.

Recently, TIDCO had issued a request for proposal to look for a consultant to carry out several tasks such as a Detailed Techno Economic Report, master plan, surveys to examine the land, water and air quality, environmental impact assessment and other related studies, recommend financial models, and assist those getting necessary approvals from different agencies. They have extended the date for submission of bids to February 6.

The State government had announced that the airport would have two runways and will be built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore and the site is situated 60 km from the existing airport. TIDCO had said that the State government had identified about 5,000 acres of land for the airport and the land needed to be acquired for this purpose.