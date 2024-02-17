Chennai-wide gender-inclusive manual with design norms for infra to be released by Greater Chennai Corporation soon

February 17, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation mulls adopting a city-wide gender-inclusive manual and has floated a tender to hire an agency to work on this. It is likely to be adopted by the Council, once ready, sources said.

Two tenders were floated by the GCC — one to hire a consultancy firm for managing and monitoring transportation-related projects worth ₹21.24 lakh and another for managing and monitoring urban Infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of ₹19.47 lakh — totally costing ₹40.71 lakh.

After consulting with different stakeholders, including women of varying socioeconomic backgrounds and those who are differently abled, the Corporation will develop design guidelines for a gender inclusive policy within the next five to six months, according to an official source.

The Gender and Policy Lab surveyed 15 zones, conducted household interviews with 100 transgender persons, 565 men, and 1,402 women, and collected data from 1,030 women in public spaces. They also held 17 focus group discussions with specific sections of society, including non-binary individuals, women with disabilities, school children, and senior citizens.

Chennai was perceived as highly safe by 53% of women, 43% of men, but only 29% of transgender persons.

The Lab is now planning to study issues related to conservancy workers, the source said.