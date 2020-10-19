Chennai

Chennai traffic policeman’s bike stolen

Two suspects stole a two-wheeler and breathalyser from a traffic sub-inspector in Perambur while he and other personnel were busy checking vehicles near the Perambur flyover late on Saturday.

The victim, Balamurali, is a sub-inspector with the Traffic Enforcement Wing in Perambur.

During vehicle checks, the personnel stopped two men on a bike. While the policemen were busy checking other motorists, the duo drove off with Mr. Balamurali’s bike, which was parked nearby, and the breathalyser which was kept on it.

The Sembium police are searching for the accused.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 4:44:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-traffic-policemans-bike-stolen/article32888647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY