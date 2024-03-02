GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai traffic police set up bio-toilets exclusively for women personnel

The facilities have been established at five major junctions in the city

March 02, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The initiative is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by women personnel in meeting their hygiene needs during duty hours

The initiative is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by women personnel in meeting their hygiene needs during duty hours | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) on Saturday, March 2, 2024 inaugurated bio-toilet facilities for women traffic police personnel across the city.

These facilities have been established at five major junctions: Labour Statue, Kannagi Statue, Vivekanandar Illam, Pallavan Salai and Adams Point (Napier Bridge). The initiative is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by women police personnel in meeting their hygiene needs during their long duty hours.

The facilities were inaugurated at the Labour Statue Junction by Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar and other officers.

