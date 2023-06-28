HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Traffic Police launch Smart Ambulance system to help patients reach hospitals within the golden hour

The system, set up on 25 ambulances and 16 major traffic junctions at present, alerts traffic police to the arrival of an emergency vehicle, and also makes audio announcements, to enable the police and motorists to allow the ambulance to go on its way as soon as possible

June 28, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) N.M. Mayilvahanan inaugurating the mSiren Smart Ambulance Traffic Facilitation System

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) N.M. Mayilvahanan inaugurating the mSiren Smart Ambulance Traffic Facilitation System | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

To help ambulances transport patients to hospitals within the ‘golden hour’, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have launched the ‘mSiren’ Smart Ambulance Traffic Facilitation System.

The project was inaugurated by Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Additional commissioner of Police (Traffic), at the Ega Theatre traffic junction on Poonamallee High Road, Chetpet on Wednesday. Mr. Sarathkar said the project was intended to create green corridors to help ambulances reach hospitals within the golden hour (the time period during which an injured or sick person must be given medical treatment to reduce the chances of death).

As part of the project, the police have collaborated with major hospitals in the city wherein sirens of ambulances will be fitted with a ‘Smart Siren’ transmitter device and linked to the hardware system of the traffic signals, to receive the transmitting signals. Once the mSiren device is activated in the ambulance during an emergency, the traffic junction siren would be turned on in real time, and when the ambulance reaches within 200 metres of the traffic signal, the Light Emitting Diode (LED) board would announce the approaching of the emergency ambulance through the audio system, and would also alert the traffic police personnel posted at the traffic junction to facilitate the smooth and fast movement of the ambulance. Once the ambulance passes the traffic signal, the public address system would thank the road users for their assistance. 

In the first phase, the city police have tied up with three hospitals: Kauvery Hospital, Rela Hospital and Gleneagles Global Hospital, and installed the mSiren device in 25 ambulances. The police have also interlinked the mSiren device with 16 major traffic junctions, with plans to expand this to 40 junctions. 

Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic South) N.M. Mayilvahanan, was also present at the inauguration.

Related Topics

Chennai / road transport / health / trauma & emergency healthcare / emergency planning / police / traffic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.