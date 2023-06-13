Chennai Traffic Police announce diversions at Guindy Industrial Estate from June 13 to 16

June 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - ​CHENNAI

The Chennai City Traffic Police have temporarily closed Alandur Main Road in view of the work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), for the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital near the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at the Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy. The hospital is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, June 15, 2023. ​

​A press release from the police said traffic diversions on Guindy-Alandur Main Road would be in place from June 13 to 16. All vehicles coming from Guindy Anna Salai and proceeding towards Saidapet via Alandur Main Road in Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate will take a right turn at Estate Road Bus Stand to reach Saidapet via Anna Salai Guindy Bridge. Similarly, vehicles coming from Anna Salai and proceeding to Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate will take a left turn at Estate Road Bus Stand and proceed via Water Tank Road roundtana to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Saidapet Bazaar and other roads ​and ​intending ​to enter the Guindy Industrial Estate via Alandur Bridge and Alandur Main Road will take a right turn at Saidapet Five Light Junction ​and proceed through Mosque Street​, ​Manthoppu School Road Junction​, Kodambakkam Road​, ​Govindan Road​, ​Ashok Nagar 11th Avenue​, ​100 Feet Road​, ​Kasi Bridge ​and ​CIPET Junction ​to ​take ​left turn to Water Tank Road to reach their destinations at the Thiru​ ​Vi​ ​Ka Industrial Estate area.​ Also, vehicles coming from Saidapet Bazaar Road ​and ​intending to​ go to Guindy via Alandur Road will take a ​right turn at Saidapet Five Light Junction ​and proceed through Mosque Street​, ​Manthoppu School Junction​, ​East Jones Road​ and ​Pavalavannar Subway ​to reach Guindy.

The M​etropolitan ​Transport ​Corporation bus ​bearing route no. ​70F ​operated from ​Guindy ​Estate Bus​ Stand to Pattabhiram ​and ​also the small bus going ​to Defence Colony via Ashok Nagar will take ​a l​eft turn at ​Guindy ​Estate Bus​ stand to reach Water Tank Roundana​, ​CIPET Junction ​and ​100 Feet Road ​to reach their destinations.