CHENNAI TODAY FOR JANUARY 02

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanaraman R. Aaravamudhachari, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7n a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Karpaga Vinayakar Sri Pandurangan Temple, 9th Street, Adambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Near Nandala Temple, Mylapore, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Sree Sathsanga Papanasam Sivan Karnataka Sangeetha Sabha: Inauguration of 30th year music, dance and drama festival 2020 and conferment of titles to musicians, Sree Sathsanga Ramanujar Hall, Sath Sangam St., Madipakkam, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Natesan Vidyasala MHSS.: Inauguration of 24th Margazhi Deiva Thamizh Art Festival, Mudichur Rd., Mannivakkam, 1 p.m.

Shreya Nagarajan Singh: Katha Nrityam - dancing with the strings of time to Bharathi’s imagination, Kartik Fine Arts, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 7.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Monthly meeting and new year celebrations, Dr..A. Padmanaban Mansion, L-73, Kavery Colony, 24th St., Anna Nagar East, 6 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.