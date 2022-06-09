Chennai, three neighbouring districts account for majority of fresh cases

Chennai tops table with 94 cases

With Tamil Nadu logging 185 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 18 of the 38 districts reported fresh cases. Chennai and its three neighbouring districts accounted for a little over 80% of the fresh infections.

This was only a small dip in fresh cases in the State when compared to the previous day’s count of 195.Chennai remained at the top of the table with 94 cases. Chengalpattu recorded 24 cases, Kancheepuram 19 and Tiruvallur 15. The remaining 14 districts had fewer than 10 cases each, of which, Coimbatore reported nine and the Nilgiris six.

Among those who tested positive were two returnees from Kenya and the U.S., and another person who returned from Maharashtra. The total tally of cases stood at 34,56,697. The number of deaths remained nil in the State. A total of 129 persons were discharged. The State’s active caseload rose to 1,077. This included 565 persons, currently under treatment in Chennai and 230 persons in Chengalpattu. A total of 14,081 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,67,44,812. The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.3%. As of Wednesday’s data, Chennai accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 4%, followed by Chengalpattu (3.6%).

The number of beds presently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals stood at 51. Seventeen of these were oxygen-supported beds and 27 were non-oxygen supported. Of the 51 beds, 32 were in Chennai.

Vaccination count

A total of 28,722 persons were vaccinated across the State, taking the coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,87,94,070.