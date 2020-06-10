Chennai

Chennai set to become drone manufacturing hub

Possibility of using drones in disaster response efforts to be explored

Chennai is set to become a drone manufacturing hub, facilitating better pandemic and disaster response using drones.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, space scientists like Mylsamy Annadurai have been asked to explore the options available for using drones in disaster response efforts, including the delivery of medicine, food and essential commodities to residents in containment zones. A meeting of senior officials and scientists, scheduled for Wednesday, will explore the possibility of turning Chennai into a drone manufacturing hub with support from institutions like Anna University and MIT. Civic officials said such a possibility had improved owing to the notification of the draft Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2020 by the Central government, which seek to relax the norms pertaining to drone use.

“Chennai has always taken the lead in using the Unmanned Aircraft System for civic utility. Strategic reasons were cited for the delay in issuance of permission for drones. Now, the regulations laid down by the defence authorities are expected to be relaxed further. Line agencies will be able to use drones for addressing civic issues faced by residents,” an official said.

Though drones are being used by the police and civic agencies during the pandemic, their inadequate number and high cost of manufacturing have impeded their utility.

The State government’s plan to make Tamil Nadu the drone manufacturing hub of the country depends on Chennai-based institutions such as Anna University and MIT. However, officials would also explore the possibility of using resources in other districts to achieve this goal.

Among the challenges cited by officials is the manufacturing of drones at an affordable cost for civic agencies, for use in residents’ welfare measures.

Multi-purpose system

Once drones are manufactured at a large scale at an affordable cost, the system could be used in traffic management, forestry, agriculture and disaster response, and during the pandemic.

For instance, thousands of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 could be provided with medicine, food and essential commodities in time using an Unmanned Aircraft System. Farmers would be able to prevent pests from harming agricultural productivity using the system.

