Chennai

Chennai school student falls from foot-board on MTC bus, run over, in T. Nagar

K. Saran who was run over by an MTC bus in T. Nagar on Wednesday

K. Saran who was run over by an MTC bus in T. Nagar on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The class VII student lost his balance while jumping to the ground from the bus’s foot-board

In a tragic incident, a class VII student of a city school was run over by an MTC bus on Wednesday after he accidentally fell while alighting from the moving bus in T. Nagar.

The victim has been identified as K. Saran, 12, studying in Ramakrishna Mission’s School on Burkit Road. He used to travel on the MTC bus route M9M daily, from AGS Officer’s Colony since his parents live on Palaniyappa Street in MGR Nagar, Velachery.

On Wednesday too, he took the bus and travelled along with other friends studying with him. At 8.30 a.m, just before the bus entered the T. Nagar bus stand, the boys jumped from the foot-board one by one on to South Usman Road. Saran also alighted but lost his balance and fell on the ground. Even as the other passengers screamed, the rear wheel of the bus ran over his leg and body.

The Poncy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Unit reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Bus driver N.Thirugnana Sambandam, 38 and conductor, C Senthilkumar, 49 were detained for enquiries. A case has been registered of causing death due to negligence.

