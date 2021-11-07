Chennai rain updates | Flood alert issued in Chennai

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing the state has received 41 per cent excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

Here are the latest updates:

9:40 am

Flood alert issued in Chennai

Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.