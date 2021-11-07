Chennai rain updates | Flood alert issued in Chennai

The inundated Sivaswamy Salai in Mylapore due to heavy downpour on the morning of November 7.   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing the state has received 41 per cent excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

Chennai rain updates | Flood alert issued in Chennai

Here are the latest updates:

9:40 am

Flood alert issued in Chennai

Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 9:49:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-rain-updates-november-7-2021/article37364313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY