Chennai Port prepares for Cyclone Nivar

Four cargo vessels have been shifted to the high seas

Four cargo vessels in Chennai Port have been shifted to the high seas for the safety of the vessels and the port facilities in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

According to a release, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified signal No.6, which will be relevant for Chennai Port, and hence all safety precautions have been taken. At present, the boat basin area of the port will house the smaller vessels of the Coast Guard, the Indian Navy and others.The gantry, the shore cranes and other such equipment will be secured depending on the severity of the situation inside the port. After 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the container freight stations have been instructed not to send container-laden vehicles to the port.