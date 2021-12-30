Chennai Police restrict vehicular movement from Friday midnight till 5 a.m on New Year

No DJs, no dance floors, no congregation in any beaches on New Year eve

Movement of vehicles, except for emergency services, will not be permitted on Chennai roads from Friday midnight till 5 am on New Year day, the Greater Chennai City Police announced on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said in a note, "Taking into consideration the present circumstance and after discussion, it was decided that except vehicles meant for essential services, all other vehicular movements are not allowed from 12 midnight of December 31, Friday till 5 a.m on the next day- January 1."

The city police has already instructed the people not to congregate on any stretch of beaches in Greater Chennai Police limits including Marina / Elliots and ECR. Vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai between the stretch from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach from 9 p.m on December 31- Friday.

Police have also barred crowded New Year celebrations at resorts / farm houses / convention halls / clubs. Similarly, the gated communities and residents welfare associations should refrain from celebrations that result in crowding of people. Hotels and restaurants would be allowed to do business as per regular timings up to 11 p.m following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. In specific, DJ performance and use of dance floor that brings people to proximate contact is not permitted.