Chennai police prohibit all assemblies, processions, fasts and demonstrations for 15 days

Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act has been promulgated to this effect, until the afternoon of May 28

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan has promulgated Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act prohibiting all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations and human chains within the city limits for 15 days

Mr. Viswanathan said in adherence to government guidelines issued vide Government Order-152 of the Health and Family Welfare Department dated March 23 to put in place strict measures of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in exercise of section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and regulations made thereof, prohibiting the congregation of more than five persons in public places has become imperative.

In his order, he said, “Now in exercise of power conferred under section 41 of Tamilnadu City Police Act, I, A.K. Viswanathan, Commissioner of Police, in light of overall interest of entire citizenry, do hereby prohibit all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations and human chains etc in any street, road or thoroughfares or other public places for period of 15 days commencing from Wednesday and ending on May 28 afternoon.”

However, this order is not applicable to any assembly or procession or meeting or human chain for which permission is granted by the Commissioner subject to conditions imposed by him.

