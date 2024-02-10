GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police launch School Traffic Volunteer Scheme, rope in parents and teachers for safe student commutes

The initiative has been launched at five schools in the city at present; its goal is to create a pool of volunteers who will help make school zones safe for students to travel in

February 10, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police inaugurated the programme at Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar, on Friday, February 9, 2024

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police inaugurated the programme at Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar, on Friday, February 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have launched a new initiative called ‘School Traffic Volunteers’ within school zones, in order to create a safe commuting environment for students.

The initiative is aimed at creating a pool of traffic volunteers at every school from among parents and teachers, who will be engaged in traffic regulation duties around school premises to make school zones safe.

The initiative takes into account guidelines of the National Road Safety Policy, and will also focus on education and training of schoolchildren.

Educating children, parents and teachers on road safety aspects will not only protect them from potential hazards but will also foster responsible attitudes and a positive outlook towards traffic rules, said Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, Mr. Rathore inaugurated the programme at Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar, with the participation of teachers and students. The scheme was also launched on a pilot basis at four more schools.

Master trainers from the Police Department will impart practical knowledge on traffic rules, traffic regulation skills, pedestrian safety, safe road crossing, bicycle safety, understanding traffic signs and signals as well as sensitisation on safe driving practices among students, teachers and parents.

Traffic regulations in school zones will be carried out by enrolled school traffic volunteers from among parents and teachers with the help of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in schools. These volunteers will also be assisted by Road Safety Patrol (RSP) cadets to ensure safe commutes of students during school opening and closing times around their school zones.

Mr. Rathore said that based on the success of this initiative, the GCTP will extend it to all schools in Chennai city with the objective of creating a mega school safety zone and brining in a paradigm shift in road safety.

