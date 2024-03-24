Chennai police file case against BJP candidate Paul Kanagaraj

March 24, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tondiarpet police have filed a case against BJP ChennaI North parliamentary constituency candidate R.C. Paul Kanagaraj on Saturday, March 23, 2024 for not taking permission for conducting an election related event.

A senior officer of the City Police said Mr. Kanagaraj on Saturday organised a function in a marriage hall in Tondiarpet without taking permission. Based on the complaint given by the election officer to the Tondiarpet police, a case under three sections has been filed against him.