Chennai police arrest three persons for robbery

Police said the three, including a juvenile, had waylaid and robbed a pedestrian in Saligramam

February 16, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police have apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, for robbing money from a pedestrian.

Police said the trio were nabbed following a complaint from A. Abdulla, 24, who resides in Dasarathapuram, Saligramam. On Thursday (February 15, 2024) morning, when Abdulla was walking near the junction of Satyamurthy Street and Veeramamunivar Street in Saligramam, three persons on a two-wheeler, waylaid and and threatened him. They robbed ₹850 from him and fled.

Based on his complaint, the Virugambakkam police arrested Ranjith, 19 of Virugambakkam, Naveen Kumar, 19 of Koyambedu and a 17-year-old juvenile.

