Chennai police arrest three juveniles for stealing two-wheelers, mobile phones 

The three young boys had first stolen two motorbikes and then used these to snatch mobile phones from residents of areas including Virugambakkam, Kundrathur and Maduravoyal, police said

December 19, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Monday apprehended three juveniles for stealing two-wheelers and using them to snatch mobile phones from people walking on roadsides. 

Police said that the complainants, Bharathan, 33 who resides at Choolaipallam, MGR Nagar, was walking on Arcot road, Virugambakkam early on Sunday, when three person on a two-wheele snatched his mobile phone after assaulting him. He lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police. 

Investigating the case, the crime unit of the police scrutinised CCTV footage from the scene. They traced the registration number of the vehicle used by the suspects, and, using other clues, nabbed the three juveniles.

The investigation revealed that the trio had stolen two-wheelers in Kundrathur and Padi areas and snatched mobile phones in Virugambakkam, Kundrathur and Maduravoyal using those vehicles. The juveniles were already involved in mobile phone snatchings in MGR Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Virugambakkam as well as areas under other police station limits too, police said. 

The trio were sent to a Government Observation Home for Boys on the directions of a court.

 

