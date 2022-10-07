Chennai police arrest man for cheating ailing actor’s family of ₹1 lakh

The Hindu Bureau October 07, 2022 21:27 IST

The SRMC police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly swindling ₹1 lakh from the bank account of actor 'Bonda' Mani.

The actor recently underwent a kidney transplantation at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Superspeciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate. Actors and politicians came forward to help him financially. He was discharged on September 27 and returned to his home at Iyappanthangal.

While the actor was recuperating at the hospital, Rajesh alias Preethav got acquainted with the kin of the actor on the pretext of helping them. The actor's wife, Madhavi, gave a debit card to her niece to check the account and buy medicines. Rajesh took the card from the girl offering to buy the medicines. After sometime, Ms. Madhavi received a message on her mobile phone stating that over ₹1 lakh had been debited from the account.

On a complaint, the SRMC police arrested Rajesh. He was wanted in two more cases of cheating. He has been detained under the Goondas Act.