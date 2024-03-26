Chennai police arrest 31-year-old man for attempt to murder

March 26, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kasimedu Police on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder another person over a property dispute.

Police said the victim has been identified as R. Arunmozhi, 31, of Tondiarpet. Arunmozhi had been having frequent quarrels with his relative Prasanna, over a property dispute. On Monday (March 25) afternoon, when Arunmozhi was standing on Kummalamman Kovil street in Tondiarpet, Prasanna and two of his associates came there and abused him. They also attacked Arunmozhi with a knife. Arunmozhi, who was injured, has been admitted at a hospital. He subsequently filed a complaint with Kasimedu police.

Based on his complaint, the Kasimedu Police arrested Reuben alias Vignesh, 31, of Tondiarpet and have also launched a hunt to track down and arrest Prasanna and one other person involved in the crime.