Chennai Metrowater Depot office 114 to be shifted

Chennai Metrowater’s office of the Assistant Engineer, Depot 114, Area IX, will be temporarily shifted to 14, Jani Jhan Khan Road, Royapettah, from December 5. The office now functioning at 2, Subadaral Street, would be taken up for renovation.

Consumers may contact the Depot Office 114 in the new address for complaint redressal and payment of water tax and charges. For details, contact Assistant Engineer, Depot 114 (8144930114) and Deputy Area Engineer 27 (8144930227).