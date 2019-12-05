Chennai Metrowater Depot office 114 to be shifted

Chennai Metrowater’s office of the Assistant Engineer, Depot 114, Area IX, will be temporarily shifted to 14, Jani Jhan Khan Road, Royapettah, from December 5. The office now functioning at 2, Subadaral Street, would be taken up for renovation.
Consumers may contact the Depot Office 114 in the new address for complaint redressal and payment of water tax and charges. For details, contact Assistant Engineer, Depot 114 (8144930114) and Deputy Area Engineer 27 (8144930227).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.