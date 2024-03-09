Chennai Metro trains to have new route map display system

March 09, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

By early next year, LCD-based dynamic route map display system with a host of information will be introduced in Metrorail trains that run in the 54 km network of phase I and phase I extension project.

The new digital display would show the current location of the train, next station, distance between stations and even nearby landmarks. The maps would be designed to provide as much information as possible to commuters, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Tenders had already been floated and the contract will be awarded in a few months, they added.

“In each coach, there are four dynamic maps and four static maps. While the static maps will continue to exist on one side, the dynamic maps will be replaced by these LED backlit LCD-based dynamic route map display system. Apart from the current location and landmarks, it will also show in which side the door will open,” an official said.

Additional information such as the temperature within and outside the train and the speed at which the train is running may also be provided. “If there is an emergency, the display system will show the emergency contact numbers and evacuation instructions as well,” the official said. Though there would be space for displaying advertisements, the CMRL was yet to take a decision, he added.

Of the total 52 trains which have been procured for the 54 km network, 45 trains are being operated now, with the remaining stationed as standby. “The prototype will be ready by the end of this year and by early next year, gradually, in batches, trains will begin to have digital maps,” the official said.

Though the plan to have digital display systems had been on for a few years now, there was a delay, officials said.