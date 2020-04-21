Chennai Metro trains are not lying idle during lockdown

While the city is mostly at home, two Chennai Metro Rail trains with empty coaches take turns to zip through the city every single day.

“This is part of maintenance activity, to ensure the trains are in good upkeep and function well when the operations resume in the coming weeks,” said an official of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

In the depot, 42 trains are stationed now. They are meant for operating the 45 km phase I project, which is fully operational now, and the upcoming 9 km phase I extension under construction.

“If these trains aren’t maintained, it won’t be possible to run them and several issues may emerge. Each day, a set of trains are powered, different aspects operations of a train from functioning of the airconditioning to brakes are thoroughly checked,” said the official.

“Now, on a rotation basis, the trains are sent on a trial run in the morning and at night. The overhead cables too are tested periodically. It is essential to keep them in running condition, so that we are always prepared when the announcement comes to start Chennai Metro Rail services.”

The trains are cleaned and the stations are also fumigated since the staff come in to the stations to check. Also, every week, there is an inspection to monitor the maintenance, another official said.

While it is not known when the Chennai Metro Rail will begin services after the lockdown is lifted, sources said that they will develop a standard operating procedure and take precautionary steps in place and only then resume services. “We will ensure the safety of our commuters when the trains start running again,” the official said.