GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai Metro Rail’s direct train from Central station to airport cancelled for the day, due to technical glitch

The direct service will not be operational on Wednesday, May 15; commuters must change trains at the Alandur Metro Rail station

Published - May 15, 2024 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters who want to take the train from Chennai Central Metro Rail station and wish to reach the airport, must change trains at Alandur Metro Rail station, according to a press release. File photograph

Commuters who want to take the train from Chennai Central Metro Rail station and wish to reach the airport, must change trains at Alandur Metro Rail station, according to a press release. File photograph | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Chennai Metro Rail will not operate direct train services between Chennai Central and Chennai Airport Metro Rail stations on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, due to a technical issue.

Commuters who want to take the train from Chennai Central Metro Rail station and wish to reach the airport, must change trains at Alandur Metro Rail station, according to a press release.

“Due to emergency maintenance, the direct metro trains between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport are cancelled for the day. Passengers travelling to airport via Green Line to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station,” the release said.

Officials said they have begun work to resolve the issue as soon as possible, as thousands of commuters rely on the direct train services between Chennai Central and Chennai airport stations, especially during peak hours. 

The rest of the service on both lines: Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and Wimco Nagar to Chennai airport is being operated as per schedule, officials said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail / Chennai Airport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.