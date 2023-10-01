HamberMenu
Chennai Metro Rail to install more solar power plants in rooftop and parking spaces

Two tenders have been floated; CMRL officials say the solar power generation has so far resulted in a savings of about ₹6 crore in the power bill

October 01, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has made good use of its vehicle parking spaces and station rooftops to install solar power panels.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will increase its solar power generation capacity in coming months, with the installation of solar plants over rooftop and parking areas.

As of now, the CMRL generates 12-15% of energy with the 6.4 Mwp (megawatt peak) of solar rooftop plant in various locations across the phase I and phase I extension network.

According to officials, two tenders have been floated to install more solar plants in rooftops of stations and parking spaces. While one bid is for setting up 5.74 Mwp in rooftop of station structures, the other is a bid for installing solar power plants for 3 Mwp in the parking spaces of stations.

The 6.4 Mwp of solar rooftop has not only aided on reducing carbon footprint but also in realising tangible financial savings, officials said. “Through the utilisation of power generated by these solar plants, we have managed to save about ₹6 crore in power bill so far,” an official said.

A study was conducted to assess in which locations these solar plants can be put up and to what capacity, another official said. The additional power plants will only augment the capacity further. “The contractors chosen will have to design, engineer, manufacture and not only set up these plants but also operate and maintain them. These power plants will be fixed in a year’s time. The ones which will have to be fixed in parking spaces will take more time because we have to first create a structure for the parking shed and then create this facility,” an official said.

