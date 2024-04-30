GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai Metro Rail raises parking tariff for non commuters

It wants to give priority to frequent travellers

April 30, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The hourly parking fee for non commuters has gone up in 18 stations.

The hourly parking fee for non commuters has gone up in 18 stations.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the parking fee for non commuters in several stations.

The hourly parking fee for non commuters has gone up in 18 stations including Tiruvottiyur, Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Kaladipet, High Court, Washermanpet, Government Estate, LIC, Guindy, Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam, Thirumangalam, Mannadi, New Washermanpet, Nandanam, Egmore, Ashok Nagar and Alandur.

For instance, for parking up to six hours, a regular traveller will pay ₹10 for his two-wheeler and a non commuter will pay ₹25. At Chennai airport, the increase is even higher; a frequent traveller will spend ₹20 for parking his two wheeler up to six hours, while a non commuter has to pay ₹50.

In two stations — Arumbakkam and St. Thomas Mount — the tariff of monthly pass for parking for non commuters has risen, according to a press release.

In four stations, New Washermanpet, Nandanam, Egmore and Shenoy Nagar, monthly pass will not be given to commuters.

In six stations, Wimco Nagar Depot, Sir Theagaraya College, Nehru Park, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar and Alandur, monthly passes will be extended only to regular Chennai Metro Rail travellers.

Officials said they implemented the plan to give priority to frequent travellers and the increase was planned based on the demand in stations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.