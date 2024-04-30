Chennai Metro Rail raises parking tariff for non commuters

April 30, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the parking fee for non commuters in several stations.

The hourly parking fee for non commuters has gone up in 18 stations including Tiruvottiyur, Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Kaladipet, High Court, Washermanpet, Government Estate, LIC, Guindy, Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam, Thirumangalam, Mannadi, New Washermanpet, Nandanam, Egmore, Ashok Nagar and Alandur.

For instance, for parking up to six hours, a regular traveller will pay ₹10 for his two-wheeler and a non commuter will pay ₹25. At Chennai airport, the increase is even higher; a frequent traveller will spend ₹20 for parking his two wheeler up to six hours, while a non commuter has to pay ₹50.

In two stations — Arumbakkam and St. Thomas Mount — the tariff of monthly pass for parking for non commuters has risen, according to a press release.

In four stations, New Washermanpet, Nandanam, Egmore and Shenoy Nagar, monthly pass will not be given to commuters.

In six stations, Wimco Nagar Depot, Sir Theagaraya College, Nehru Park, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar and Alandur, monthly passes will be extended only to regular Chennai Metro Rail travellers.

Officials said they implemented the plan to give priority to frequent travellers and the increase was planned based on the demand in stations.