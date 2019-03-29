Chennai Metro likely to rope in new contractor to complete two stations

Chennai Metro is likely to rope in a new contractor for completing the construction of two stations along the phase I extension project that covers north Chennai. The phase I extension project that runs from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar for about 9 km is estimated to cost ₹3,770 crore and passes through stations including Washermanpet, Korukkupet, Sir Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the construction of Korukkupet and Sir Theagaraya College stations has been delayed. Two years ago, Chennai Metro had given a contract worth ₹370 crore for building these two stations to IL&FS and a Ukrainian company, PJSC Kyivmetrobud. But since the company has been facing a cash crunch, the construction of the stations had slowed down, an official said.

“But now, it has come to a point where we want to speed up the work and this will be possible only if a new firm is brought on board as a sub-contractor to finish the construction. So, we have been holding discussions with a private firm to carry out the remaining work,” an official said.

They are planning to bring in a new contractor without terminating the contract of IL&FS because if they end the contract, it will mean wasting more time.

It is to be noted, in phase I project, after CMRL terminated the contract of Gammon India — as they delayed the construction — it took them many months to find a new contractor. “So, we decided to bring in a new contractor as a sub contractor, so that it can complete the work and we won’t waste time as well. Currently, we are holding discussions with a infrastructure firm to see if they can do it soon,” he added.

IL&FS officials declined to comment on this issue.