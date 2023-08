August 16, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R.Priya on Tuesday felicitated 128 workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation during the Independence Day celebrations at Ripon Buildings. According to a release, the Mayor, who hoisted the National Flag, also presented letters of appreciation to three property tax payers and three professional tax payers. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present.