Chennai hospital treats tumour through endoscopy

The Hindu Bureau September 28, 2022 17:43 IST

A 54-year-old man diagnosed with Leiomyoma tumour was treated using endoscopy at a private hospital in Chennai.

According to a press release, the patient had benign tumour called Leiomyoma arising from the esophageal wall. He was unable to eat and suffered indigestion as the tumour was compressing the airway and vessels in the thoracic cavity. With endoscopic ultrasound-guided biopsy and CT scan, doctors found that the tumour measured 8.5 x 3 cm.

At Gleneagles Global Health City, doctors removed the tumour using an endoscopic method.

Vishnu A. Raju, consultant, Medical Gastroenterology and Therapeutic Endoscopy at the hospital, this type of surgery was usually performed through an open or thoracoscopic approach.

“We performed an endoscopic surgery to remove the tumour while closing the food pipe with clips. The tumour was dissected using a technique called Per Oral Endoscopic Tunnelling and Tumour Resection,” he said.

He said the patient recovered faster and was free of symptoms, according to the release.