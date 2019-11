Chennai engagements for Sunday, November 24

RELIGION

Soundarya Lahari: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Kamakshi Sathsang, 2nd St., Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 7 p.m.

Dakshinamurthy: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Thiruppugazh: Ma. Ki. Ramanan, Sri Balasubramaniar Thiruppugazh Baktha Jana Sabha, 39/25, Grama St., Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

Duryodhanan: Pudhuvai Ramaswamy, Vivekananda House, Marina, 6.15 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Sathguru Kothandaraman, 8 a.m.; Aankarai A.V.K. Rajasimha Bhagavathar, 9 a.m,. and J.S. Eswara Prasad Bhagavathar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

GENERAL

Kumudham and ESOINDIA: Awareness programme on stomach cancer and launch of book on ‘Stomach Cancer - From Prevention to cure’, Minister C. Vijayabaskar participates, Kalaivanar Arangam, Wallajah Rd., Chepauk, 4 p.m.

Organising Committee: Talk on ‘Bringing our stolen Heritage back to India’ and presentaton of certificates to winners of Raga identification competition, TAG Centre, 69, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 9.30 a.m.

Madhuradhwani: Talk by R. Nagaswamy on ‘One thousand years of Music in Chennai’, Arkay Convention Center, R.H. Rd., Mylapore, 10.15 a.m.

SIP Academy: 19th International SIP Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition, Chennai Trade Center, Nandambakkam, 11 a.m.

Srinivasa Academy: Presentation of Best Teacher Award 2019, Hotel Hablis, 10 a.m.

Kauvery Hospital: Diabetes awareness programme, 7th Floor, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 10 a.m.

Sri Aurobindo Society: Sri Aurobindo’s Siddhi Day, 5, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Shree Varma: Free Ayurdevic medical camp, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 9 a.m.

Lions Club of Madras KRS: Eye camp screening and surgery camp, Baba MHSS., Akbarabad First St., Kodambamma, 9 a.m.

Tambaram Humour Club: Meeting, Valluvar Gurukulam School, G.S.T. Rd., Tambaram, 4 p.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, Krishna Nursing Home, Ponneri; and Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, Municipal Colony, Chengalpattu, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.