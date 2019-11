Chennai engagements for Saturday, November 30

RELIGION

Gita: Shrihariprasad, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.; Sundarkumar, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Brahma Sutra: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Kunnakudi School Students, 9.30 a.m.; Gurukrupa Bajana Mandali, 11.30 a.m.; Sri Sankara Sangeetha Vidyalaya School Students, 3 p.m.; O.S. Mukundan, 4.30 p.m. and Kadaiyanallur Thukkaram Ganapathi, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 630 p..m.

Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Vivekanandar Illam Campus, Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Samudhra and Paalam : 17th anniversary celebrations of Samudhra and conferment of titles to musicians, Infosys Hall, RKM School, Krishna St., T. Nagar, 4.30 p.m.

Madras Inherited: Programme on ‘Interpreting Heritage’ - public art event, Pedestrian Plaza, T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Dharmakesari Solar K.S. Subramaniya Iyer Trust: Inauguration of Samskrta Nataka Utsav, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk, 8.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Department of Industries; Department of Labour and Employment: Programme on ‘Investment and Skill Development Conclave’, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers M.C. Sampath and Nilofer Kafeel participates, ITC Grand Chola, 5.30 p.m.

Buddhi Clinic: 10 years of excellence in Integrated Brain and Mind Care, Madras Management Association, Anna Salai, 5.30 p.m.

College of Engineering; Cyber Security and Privacy Foundation: International Computer Security Day celebrations, Turing Hall, Anna University, Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce: Programme on new GST return filing and Sabha Vishwas, H.C. Kothari Memorial Hall, Greams Dugarm South Wing, 5th Floor, Thousand Lights, 10.30 a.m.

Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute: Lecture on ‘Laws of Manu and Yajnavalkya’, Sanskrit College. Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Madras School of Social Work: Programme on ‘Game-A-Thon an OD Volayattu’, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 10 a.m.

Computer Society of India - Chennai Chapter and Dept. of Data Science, Loyola College: Workshop on ‘To Secure Computational Devices with Security Measures’, MCA Lab, MCA Block, Nungambakkam, 8.30 a.m.

ICWO and Lions Club of Golden Friends, Chennai: World AIDS DAY 2019, - AIDS education by face painting through social media, ICWO Head Office, AP - 216, 18th Main Rd., I Block, 6th St., Vallalar Colony, Anna Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

DATRI: Celebration of 10 years of transforming lives, gifting smiles and hope, Hotel Savera, 11 a.m.

Sri Badalchand Sayarchand Chordia Jain Vidyalaya MHSS.: Robotics exhibition, General Mutiah St., Sowcarpet, 9 a.m.

Asian Youth Centre: United Nations Day celebration - inter-collegiate debate on climate change, Lawrence Sundaram Hall, Loyola College, Nungambakkm, 3 p.m.

Lightworkers Academy:Programme on Robotics and Innovation, Uniworld City, Nallambakkam, 10 a.m.

Viveka Bharathi: Bharathiyar birth anniversary celebration and release of book on Thirukkural, Balaji Kalyana Mandapam, 3, Sundaram St., T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.